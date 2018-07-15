Heavy rain causes flooding in parts of the Coromandel Peninsula

Heavy rain has caused surface flooding in the Coromandel Pensinula area.

Footage taken today shows a car navigating through flood waters in Manaia, near Coromanel.

It comes as a heavy rain band moves over the country today and is currently sitting over Auckland and the Coromandel regions.

Metservice say the Coromandel Ranges have had persistent rain of 107.5mm recorded since 7pm last night.

Downed trees have also been reported with high wind gusts.

The severe weather may also mean the Waioeka Gorge could close today at 3pm as a safety precaution. The NZ Transport Agency is asking motorists to stay up to date with road conditions between Opotiki and Gisborne (SH2).



