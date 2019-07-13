Cricket World Cup fever hits London ahead of tonight's Black Caps-England final

Cricket World Cup final fever has hit London with a fan zone set up in the famous Trafalgar Square ahead of tonight's match between New Zealand and England.

The hosts believe they have the game in the bag, yet the Kiwi fans warn not to write off the Black Caps just yet.

Former New Zealand cricketer Hamish Marshall believes the Black Caps can do it.

"The New Zealand team have got guys in form and I believe that's going to be key. The guys that are in form play well. It's a nothing-to-lose game. It's do or die," he says.

"New Zealand play well as underdogs," Marshall adds.

Jeremy Child, a Kiwi in London, has secured a last minute ticket to the final.

"I'm pumped, I'm pumped, there's nothing else to say," he says.

For those who haven't been able to secure a ticket to Lords, Trafalgar Square will air the game on the big screen, with thousands expected to turn out in blue shirts, and hopefully a fair few black ones.