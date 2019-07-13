TODAY |

Cricket World Cup fever hits London ahead of tonight's Black Caps-England final

1 NEWS
More From
News
UK and Europe
Black Caps

Cricket World Cup final fever has hit London with a fan zone set up in the famous Trafalgar Square ahead of tonight's match between New Zealand and England.

The hosts believe they have the game in the bag, yet the Kiwi fans warn not to write off the Black Caps just yet.

Former New Zealand cricketer Hamish Marshall believes the Black Caps can do it.

"The New Zealand team have got guys in form and I believe that's going to be key. The guys that are in form play well. It's a nothing-to-lose game. It's do or die," he says.

"New Zealand play well as underdogs," Marshall adds.

Jeremy Child, a Kiwi in London, has secured a last minute ticket to the final.

"I'm pumped, I'm pumped, there's nothing else to say," he says.

For those who haven't been able to secure a ticket to Lords, Trafalgar Square will air the game on the big screen, with thousands expected to turn out in blue shirts, and hopefully a fair few black ones.


Your playlist will load after this ad

As the World Cup final looms, cricket fever has hit London with a fan zone opening in Trafalgar Square. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
News
UK and Europe
Black Caps
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:39
The combination of tennis, ping pong and badminton is fast, fun and seriously addictive.
Pickleball making a racket in NZ having taken off in the US
2
Rain (file picture).
Weather warnings set in place as heavy rain is set to hit parts of NZ
3
Maria Folau against Barbados
Silver Ferns overwhelm Barbados with enormous win at Netball World Cup
4
It would be the first time such fees have been imposed.
John Armstrong's opinion: Jacinda Ardern's eco-warrior, emissions cutting image is a 'charade'
5
Robyn Angus surveys the damage to their paddock after a Tranzit bus veered off the road onto their property.
Charter bus carrying 41 teenagers crashes into Eketahuna lifestyle block, 10 taken to hospital
MORE FROM
News
MORE
The army has arrived on the West Coast to help with the mammoth clean-up effort.

Westland District Council defends financial mismanagement criticisms
01:39
The combination of tennis, ping pong and badminton is fast, fun and seriously addictive.

Pickleball making a racket in NZ having taken off in the US
In this Friday, July 12, 2019 photo, Indian villagers cross floodwaters on country boats in Ashighar village, Morigaon district, in the northeastern Indian state of Assam. Rain-triggered floods and mudslides have left a trail of destruction across northeastern India, killing at least a dozen people and affecting over a million, officials said Saturday.

Dozens dead and over a million affected by monsoon rain in India
A man and his daughter struggle to leave a flooded area following torrential rains in Kathmandu, Nepal. Source: AAP

At least 30 dead in Nepal's monsoon floods, others missing