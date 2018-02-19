TODAY |

Comancheros secretary Jarome Fonua jailed after pleading guilty to range of charges

Source: 

The secretary of the New Zealand chapter of the Comancheros motorcycle gang has been jailed for four and a half years.

Jarome Fonua of the Comancheros Source: rnz.co.nz

By Anneke Smith of rnz.co.nz 

Jarome Fonua, 26, was among a dozen people arrested after a series of gang raids last April that seized $4 million worth of assets.

He pleaded guilty to participating in an organised crime group, money laundering and possession of methamphetamine two weeks out from his trial earlier this year.

Fonua was the secretary for the Comancheros; entrusted to handle large sums of cash and receiving a top of the line Range Rover valued at nearly $250,000.

At his sentencing yesterday, Justice Lang said the Australian citizen had moved to New Zealand in November 2017 to be closer to his wife and her family.

Within a short period of time he had become an active member of the Comancheros and was acting secretary for the organisation by mid 2018.

The Comancheros ran a large-scale money laundering operation in 2018 and 2019 that involved disgraced lawyer Andrew Simpson depositing sums of less than $10,000 into a trust.

Justice Lang said Fonua was involved in a $60,000 transaction in August 2018 that helped Comancheros president Pasilika Naufahu buy a house at Bucklands Beach.

Fonua also received a top of the line Range Rover valued at $239,000, bankrolled by money laundered by the organised crime group.

Your playlist will load after this ad

They are a big problem in Australia, and now 14 members have been deported back to New Zealand because of strict immigration rules. Source: 1 NEWS

Justice Lang, who sat on Pasilika Naufahu and Connor Clausen's trial in October, said it was likely the money had come from drug offending as no one charged held down steady jobs.

The judge said Fonua was clearly a senior, trusted member of the Comancheros' inner circle and he had been found with 5.9 grams of methamphetamine and a money counting machine.

He jailed Fonua for four and a half years.

He will be deported to Australia when released from prison.

Comacheros vice-president Tyson Daniels was jailed for four years and eight months and Andrew Simpson jailed for two years and nine months in February.

Pasilika Naufahu and Connor Clausen will be sentenced by Justice Lang in December.

News
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Remarkables Station gifted to Queen Elizabeth II trust for 'all New Zealanders'
2
Eight new Covid-19 cases today in managed isolation, plus Air NZ staff member
3
Hero father from NZ drowns trying to save children at New South Wales beach
4
Auckland Zoo makes difficult decision to rehome its two elephants
5
Comancheros secretary Jarome Fonua jailed after pleading guilty to range of charges
MORE FROM
News
MORE

Remarkables Station gifted to Queen Elizabeth II trust for 'all New Zealanders'

Drivers trapped after milk tanker collides with tractor near Rotorua

Christmas chaos: How to make sure your presents arrive on time
00:59

Airline industry predicts it will lose $225 billion worldwide due to Covid-19