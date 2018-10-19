'I can make new friends and have a life' - NZ celebrates 20 years of liver transplants

Twenty years ago New Zealand had its first liver transplant with last week marking the 800th procedure.

"When I went to medical school, kids with this condition died. Today, 95 per cent of people survive the procedure," says Dr Stephen Munn.

Ronette Druskovich was the first to receive a new liver in 1998 after being told she was "within hours of dying".

Today in Auckland, transplant recipients celebrated the two decade milestone, grateful for their second chance at life.

Six-year-old Elliott Gulliver was the 525th recipient when she was just eight months old.

"I'm very actually grateful but I'm really sad that they died, but I'm grateful for my liver and now I can make new friends and have a life."

Her mother, Rebekah Prattley says, "it's bittersweet because we know that the family was suffering hugely and made that call."