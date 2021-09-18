Auckland community deeply affected by death of unclaimed baby girl

Teddy bears, a traditional feather cloak, a Kahu Huruhuru - are all gifts from the community to a newborn baby girl still unclaimed by her family, a month after she was found dead at an Auckland reycling plant.

Her story has had a big impact on those living in Onehunga, the suburb where she was found. It's hoped her family will eventually be identified, but in the meantime the community has stepped in to fill the gap.

Alongside the gifts, she's been named Anahera - Te Reo for Angel - and there has also been offers to organise her funeral service, cover the costs and have her buried at graveyard at the local St Peters Anglican Church.

Lay preacher Dayna Townsend says like a lot of people in the community she found the news of the baby distressing and felt compelled to help.

"We can do something here, as a church community... if the family doesn't feel able to come forward then we can bring her into the community."

The St Peters' congregation offering to organise a service and bury her in the church graveyard.

"It's just the terrible tragedy of this tiny unclaimed baby. We've had a lot of contact from people who have lost children themselves, for whom this has resonated with... that this baby shouldn't be unwanted, and it's not unwanted."

Child's beanie found in a blue plastic bag at Visy Recycling in Onehunga, where a baby girl was found dead. Source: NZ Police

As for the mother, she says there is no judgement.

"There is a whole story we don't know, we have no judgement for her, just a feeling of really deep concern as to what has led her to taking the actions that she has."

Police have been scouring an extensive DNA database, and despite identifying 300 potential familial links, are yet to find her mother... or a close relative.

Detective Inspector Scott Beard says officers have spoken to people in Christchurch, Hamilton and Auckland and are still working on the list.

"I think it's important, out of respect for the baby that we find out who the mother is, and how she got there," he says. "But it's also important for the mother, we don't know her living arrangements, her situation, maybe she needs a lot of support and welfare."

Details around how the baby died and her ethnicity are also unclear.

"There's no known ethnicity of the baby at this stage, she was so young, a newborn, but we're still working with our forensic scientists around that."

He adds a pathologist report was still pending, but once completed would be able to give more details around the baby's death.

The investigation is still ongoing, but he says if it reaches that point, they will consider the community's offers to organise her funeral.

Maungakiekie Tamaki councillor Josephine Bartley says the local funeral service plans to take care of arrangements and cover as much of the costs; a local choir has offered to sing; while someone else wanted to pay for a headstone.