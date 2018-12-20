Zoos and other wildlife institutions to benefit from $15 million Govt package

Wildlife institutions which lost visitor revenue during the Covid-19 lockdown are set to receive government support with nearly $15 million of funding announced by Minister of Conservation Eugenie Sage.

The Auckland Zoo macaws. Source: Supplied

“Eco-sanctuaries, zoos, aquariums, wildlife parks, and wildlife rescue, hospital and rehabilitation facilities provide crucial support for the recovery of Aotearoa/ New Zealand’s indigenous and threatened species,” said Ms Sage.

She said the impacts of the Covid-19 response have severely reduced wildlife institutions’ revenue from visitor admissions and philanthropic donations.

The continued closure of New Zealand’s borders means revenue is likely to remain low for the 2020/21 financial year.

The one-off funding of $14.89 million for 2020-21 will be administered by the Department of Conservation (DOC) and will mitigate the risk of closure for vital wildlife protection facilities.

“The protection and welfare of threatened species is at risk if these facilities close. Rehoming wildlife is not a sound option as the costs would be very high and this would require significant investment and intervention from DOC and the Ministry for Primary Industries,” Ms Sage said in a statement.

Ms Sage says wildlife institutions also develop and harness local community and volunteer support, and play a vital role in the education of young people.

“These unique places enable young people to connect with nature, learn about indigenous species and the need to protect their natural habitats.”

The funding will cover urgent and critical operational costs to maintain animal welfare, protect and retain specialist jobs and prevent the collapse of recovery programmes for New Zealand ‘s most threatened species.

DOC will require proposals from wildlife institutions for funding from the support package.