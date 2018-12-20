TODAY |

Zoos and other wildlife institutions to benefit from $15 million Govt package

Source:  1 NEWS

Wildlife institutions which lost visitor revenue during the Covid-19 lockdown are set to receive government support with nearly $15 million of funding announced by Minister of Conservation Eugenie Sage.

The Auckland Zoo macaws. Source: Supplied

“Eco-sanctuaries, zoos, aquariums, wildlife parks, and wildlife rescue, hospital and rehabilitation facilities provide crucial support for the recovery of Aotearoa/ New Zealand’s indigenous and threatened species,” said Ms Sage.

She said the impacts of the Covid-19 response have severely reduced wildlife institutions’ revenue from visitor admissions and philanthropic donations.

The continued closure of New Zealand’s borders means revenue is likely to remain low for the 2020/21 financial year.

The one-off funding of $14.89 million for 2020-21 will be administered by the Department of Conservation (DOC) and will mitigate the risk of closure for vital wildlife protection facilities.

“The protection and welfare of threatened species is at risk if these facilities close. Rehoming wildlife is not a sound option as the costs would be very high and this would require significant investment and intervention from DOC and the Ministry for Primary Industries,” Ms Sage said in a statement.

Ms Sage says wildlife institutions also develop and harness local community and volunteer support, and play a vital role in the education of young people.

“These unique places enable young people to connect with nature, learn about indigenous species and the need to protect their natural habitats.”

The funding will cover urgent and critical operational costs to maintain animal welfare, protect and retain specialist jobs and prevent the collapse of recovery programmes for New Zealand ‘s most threatened species.

DOC will require proposals from wildlife institutions for funding from the support package.

Severely impacted wildlife institutions will receive funding within the next few weeks, allowing facilities to continue operating.

New Zealand
Coronavirus Pandemic
Animals
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
02:08
World Health Organisation warns Covid-19 'accelerating' out of control as global cases count nears 12 million
2
Johnny Depp says feces in bed was last straw in marriage to Amber Heard
3
Man who escaped Auckland isolation says he's now feeling 'stressed', questions positive Covid-19 test
4
Taika Waititi joins A-list stars in homemade remake of 1987 classic The Princess Bride
5
Opinion: Jacinda Ardern needs the Greens to get re-elected
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Farm owner rejects carbon bids to buy East Coast station

Rio Tinto's smelter closure unnerves Mataura locals on waste removal
01:40

Queenstown welcomes $60 million hotel opening amid economic downturn
04:46

'It would be so awesome to hear his voice' - teen chasing history to find wedding footage of her late dad