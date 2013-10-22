Zespri announces plan to have 100 per cent recyclable, reusable or compostable packaging by 2025

New Zealand-based Zespri - the world’s largest marketer of kiwifruit - has today announced plants to make all of its packaging 100 per cent reusable, recyclable or compostable by 2025.

Zespri kiwifruit boxes Source: 1 NEWS

It comes as part of a number of "sustainability commitments" made by Zespri at kiwifruit industry conference Momentum 2020: Standing Up and Standing Out.

In a statement released today, Zespri also stated that "by 2025, any plastic packaging will be made from at least 30 per cent recycled plastic, and that it will reduce its packaging footprint by 25 per cent per kg of fruit produced by 2030, building on a track record of consistent packaging improvements".

“While we are already one of the lowest impact foods produced, we can do even better," says chief innovation and sustainability officer Carol Ward.

“Today’s consumers care about what their food is wrapped in, want to know more about where it comes from and are seeking reassurance that it's been grown in a way that enhances the environment and supports livelihoods."