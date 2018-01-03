 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Zero-tolerance crack-down on poaching as 16 people caught illegally taking kina, crayfish near Gisborne

share

Source:

1 NEWS

A fierce crack-down on poaching from a marine reserve north of Gisborne is being promised by government departments, after 16 people were arrested for illegally taking crayfish and kina.

A recent Ministry for Primary Industries operation arrested 16 people with a total haul of 55 crayfish and 621 kina from the Te Tapuwae o Rongokako Marine Reserve.

Source: Ministry for Primary Industries

A recent operation by the the Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) found an illegal haul of 55 crayfish and 621 kina had been taken from the Te Tapuwae o Rongokako Marine Reserve.

MPI spokesman Adam Plumstead said all of the people caught poaching were likely to face court action for committing offences under the Marine Reserves Act.

"There are absolutely no exceptions to the rules around taking sea life from marine reserves which are a protected environment for a very good reason," says Mr Plumstead.

"The Te Tapuwae o Rongokako Marine Reserve protects over 2,400 hectares of coastline and its marine life from any threats to its existence and when people intentionally disturb that, and take marine life from this area, they are destroying this very special habitat."

The marine reserve, 16km north of Gisborne, was established in 1999 after years of effort by Ngati Kōnohi and the Department of Conservation (DOC).

The Te Tapuwae o Rongokako Marine Reserve is 16km north of Gisborne and was established in 1999.

Source: Ministry for Primary Industries

DOC East Coast District Manager John Lucas said they are committed to a zero-tolerance policy to marine poaching from Te Tapuwae o Rongokako.

"This type of offending impacts on educational opportunities and affects the ongoing restoration of the marine environment," Mr Lucas said.

"We will continue to work with MPI to closely monitor activity around the reserve to ensure those who act illegally will wear the consequences. We take a zero tolerance approach to all offending."

Mr Lucas encouraged the public to report suspicious activity around the reserve to DOC on 0800 362 468, or MPI on 0800 476 224.

"Rather than approach people suspected of illegal activity, we would encourage the public to record useful information including descriptions of the person or people who they believe are committing an offence, vehicle makes and registration numbers and anything else that could be useful in identifying them," says Mr Lucas.

Related

Conservation

Crime and Justice

Gisborne

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

02:02
1
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.

Ferocious weather set to hammer North Island with thunderstorms, and flash flooding possible

00:40
2
Fighting between the group of males near Massey Pool Park escalated in a nearby carpark.

Kicks and punches fly in graphic video of young men fighting near South Auckland public pool

00:16
3
The woman was wearing glitter art on her chest during the New Year's Eve incident.

Rhythm and Vines festival-goer wearing body paint on chest calling for 'sincere' apology from man who grabbed her

4
To cut in or not cut in – that is the question.

Holiday traffic expected to cause headaches north of Auckland and in Waikato

02:08
5
A former US admiral has warned that nuclear war with North Korea is now closer than it's ever been.

NZ 'in a very difficult place' if war breaks out with North Korea - expert

02:02
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.

Ferocious weather set to hammer North Island with thunderstorms, and flash flooding possible

Heavy rain warnings are now in place for several regions with Auckland expected to get 70-90mm of rain tomorrow.

To cut in or not cut in – that is the question.

Holiday traffic expected to cause headaches north of Auckland and in Waikato

Motorists are being reminded to stay patient and expect delays.

00:24
The accident happened on the “Devil’s Curve” around 70km, north of Lima.

At least 30 dead after bus plunges from 'Devil's Curve' highway onto rocky beach in Peru

Rescuers were working to pull victims from the hard-to-reach area in Pasamayo, about 70 kilometres north of Lima.

00:35
Logan Paul apologises after getting slammed for sharing footage of a body hanging in a Japanese forest known as a suicide spot.

'I don't expect to be forgiven' - YouTube star apologises for posting video of dead body

Critics say what was offensive was Logan Paul's giggling and joking about the body.

00:40
Fighting between the group of males near Massey Pool Park escalated in a nearby carpark.

Kicks and punches fly in graphic video of young men fighting near South Auckland public pool

A series of videos showing violent fighting were uploaded to Facebook last night.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 