TODAY |

Zero road toll over Easter holiday period for first time since 2012

Source:  1 NEWS

No one died on New Zealand roads over the Easter holiday period, something that's not happened since 2012.

An Easter police checkpoint south of Auckland. Source: 1 NEWS

It comes as the country entered its third week in lockdown, and everyone but essential workers were expected to stay home.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said in a press conference today police set up 661 checkpoints over Easter and stopped thousands of cars around the country.

Since Level 4 restrictions were in place, police have reported 1452 lockdown breaches, and of those 169 prosecutions.

New Zealand
Coronavirus Pandemic
