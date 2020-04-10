Zero road toll over Easter holiday period for first time since 2012

No one died on New Zealand roads over the Easter holiday period, something that's not happened since 2012.
An Easter police checkpoint south of Auckland. Source: 1 NEWS
It comes as the country entered its third week in lockdown, and everyone but essential workers were expected to stay home.
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said in a press conference today police set up 661 checkpoints over Easter and stopped thousands of cars around the country.
Since Level 4 restrictions were in place, police have reported 1452 lockdown breaches, and of those 169 prosecutions.