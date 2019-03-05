TODAY |

Zero Carbon Bill to be introduced in next few months, Climate Change Minister says

1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Politics
Environment
Climate Change

The Zero Carbon Bill, which sets up the framework to oversee New Zealand's 2050 carbon zero transition, is set to be introduced to Parliament in the next few months.

However, it is projected to come with a price tag.

Climate Change Minister James Shaw told TVNZ1's Q+A he hopes it will pass into law this year, with all Government parties agreeing "on the main thrust of it". 

"It is being introduced later than I had originally intended and that is because we are trying really hard to build cross-party consensus right across the house.

"All parties have got issues with various parts of it... We are really just arguing out at the edges at the moment."

"This has got to last us for 30 years or longer and it's got to survive multiple changes of Government."

ONN 1 News at 6 promo image
For more on this story, watch 1 NEWS at 6pm. Source: 1 NEWS

When asked about the potential sacrifice of 10-20% of GDP, Mr Shaw said he believed New Zealand's economy would be "stronger as a result of this, not weaker". 

"Our economy will continue to grow at an increased rate," he said.

"The second thing is, what's the counterfactual? If we don't do this... the costs to our economy of those things far exceeds any costs that it’s going to take for us to fix the problem."

He used the examples of moving infrastructure, airports and railways and roads to higher ground because of sea-level rise, the impact of droughts and of flooding. 

TVNZ1’s Q+A gets the latest on the Zero Carbon Bill, school strikes and genetic modification. Source: Q+A

"I do think that we can do it, and it is going to take all of us, and it is going to take everything we’ve got."

"We still have a wee bit of time, and the important thing we’re doing is bringing in the institutions and the policies that are going to help us make that transition over the course of the coming 10 to 30 years."

The potential law change result in a commission to oversee NZ becoming carbon zero by 2050. Source: Q+A
Topics
New Zealand
Politics
Environment
Climate Change
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
03:58
University of Otago researcher Barry Taylor spoke on Breakfast this morning about the findings.
Despite modest improvement, NZ kids still among the most obese in the OECD, study finds
2
attends the 'RAMPAGE' European Premiere on Wednesday 11th April 2018, held at CINEWORLD, Leicester Square London, ENGLAND. BANG MEDIA INTERNATIONAL FAMOUS PICTURES 28 HOLMES ROAD LONDON NW5 3AB UNITED KINGDOM tel +44 (0) 02 7485 1005 email: pictures@famous.uk.com
Dwayne Johnson tells his dad to pick any house he wants
3
The 52-year-old most recently starred beside Kiwi actor KJ Apa in Riverdale.
Riverdale halts production following death of Luke Perry
4
Nathan Kraatskow died after Rouxle Le Roux ran a red light on Auckland’s North Shore.
'Hate is such a ugly thing' - Rouxle Le Roux apologises for social media post, apologies again for teen's death in hit and run
5
A winery in Argentina will soon take Black Ridge’s title.
Central Otago winery loses 'world's southernmost vineyard' title to Argentina
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
06:40

Jacinda Ardern vows to keep New Zealanders safe against Kiwi jihadist, but expert says he 'isn't a threat'
00:57
Mr Chance, 43, has not been seen for more than a week.

Motorists urged to check dash cam footage for signs of missing Auckland man Denver Chance's car
It's not quite as simple as it seems.

NZ's leading food service company vows to sell only cage-free eggs by 2024

Group of bumbling would-be thieves steals alcohol from Dunedin brewery, swaps it with their own