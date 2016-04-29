Z Energy switches from BP to Mobil-NZ Refining in fuel supply deal

Z Energy says it wants to cut supply chain costs with a new refinery optimisation and procurement deal with New Zealand Refining and Mobil New Zealand, replacing an existing arrangement with BP.

Source: 1 NEWS

Wellington-based Z says the deal will help the Marsden Point refinery operate at higher efficiency using joint procurement of the most suitable crude oil.

It kicks off one of the transport fuel company's 'Strategy 3.0' projects to improve earnings from terminals, logistics and industry agreements by $4 million to $5m from the 2019 financial year.

The first crude imports under the arrangement will be processed in July.

"This project enables improved processing efficiency at the refinery which all parties to the agreement benefit from," David Binnie, general manager of supply and distribution, said in a statement.

"With almost four years of experience in the operation of optimisation arrangements and now better understanding their potential, Z has taken the decision to change its optimisation and procurement partner."

Last month Z cut its annual earnings guidance by about $20m due to an outage on the refinery-to-Auckland pipeline in the December quarter and more expensive crude oil, predicting replacement cost earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, amortisation and fair value adjustments of between $430m and $455m in the year ending March 31.