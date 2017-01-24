 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Yvonne Tahana

share

Yvonne Tahana 

1 NEWS Maori Affairs Reporter

Yvonne Tahana is the 1 NEWS Maori Affairs Reporter based in Auckland.

Yvonne Tahana

Yvonne Tahana

Source: 1 NEWS

She has previously worked for TVNZ's Marae programme and is a a former Qantas award winner and nominee.

Yvonne had a nine-year career in print. She started out working at the country's smallest daily newspaper, The Horowhenua-Kapiti Chronicle and loved working at the country's largest paper, the New Zealand Herald for six and a half-years.

She also had a stint at the Waikato Times, one of the best regions for learning the business of telling Maori stories.

Yvonne grew up in Ngapuhi country and across the ditch. 

She loves league and did an undergrad degree in Politics.

Related

1 NEWS Team

Yvonne Tahana

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:24
1
Police are investigating the incident, which took place in Swanson on Sunday.

Video: Gang of masked youths tag Auckland train as passengers watch - but it won't last long, says AT

2
A severe weather warning is in place for much of the South Island

Third storm in a week to hit south and central New Zealand

00:28
3
President Donald Trump gestures during his meeting with labor leaders in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, Monday, Jan. 23, 2017. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

Trump signals NZ could be offered bilateral free trade deal with the US

00:51
4
Nadal's girlfriend, Xisca Perello, laughed in the stands as the star was pressed on why she would need a wild card to make the trip.

'It's better we stop here': Awkward moment as Nadal jokes his girlfriend got 'wild card' to Aussie Open

5
Damage to an Auckland Transport bus after it hit an awning on Symonds Street.

'It was pretty gnarly' - Double decker bus hits shop awning during Auckland commute

00:28
President Donald Trump gestures during his meeting with labor leaders in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, Monday, Jan. 23, 2017. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

Trump signals NZ could be offered bilateral free trade deal with the US

Trump's position comes after he signed an order pulling the US out of the 12 nation TPP deal.


00:24
Police are investigating the incident, which took place in Swanson on Sunday.

Video: Gang of masked youths tag Auckland train as passengers watch - but it won't last long, says AT

Police are now investigating the incident, which took place at the Swanson station.

01:08
An estimated 40 per cent of Kiwis are on the look out for a new job right now.

'You probably see what's wrong, not right in your current situation': 40% of Kiwis hunting new jobs in New Year

Are you on the lookout for a fresh start? If you are, you're not alone.

00:41
Kiwi and German scientists have been studying the hydrothermal systems in the thriving marine area between the Bay of Islands and Tonga.

Watch: Spectacular new discoveries captured in video of the Kermadec Arc

Kiwi and German scientists have been studying the hydrothermal systems in the thriving marine area between the Bay of Islands and Tonga.

01:22
White House aide Kellyanne Conway's take on the inauguration crowd has been widely mocked, our US Correspondent reports.

Rebecca Wright: 'Alternative facts' has become the catchphrase of the Trump administration

White House aide Kellyanne Conway's take on the inauguration crowd has been widely mocked, our US Correspondent reports.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ