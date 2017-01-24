Yvonne Tahana is the 1 NEWS Maori Affairs Reporter based in Auckland.

Yvonne Tahana Source: 1 NEWS

She has previously worked for TVNZ's Marae programme and is a a former Qantas award winner and nominee.

Yvonne had a nine-year career in print. She started out working at the country's smallest daily newspaper, The Horowhenua-Kapiti Chronicle and loved working at the country's largest paper, the New Zealand Herald for six and a half-years.

She also had a stint at the Waikato Times, one of the best regions for learning the business of telling Maori stories.

Yvonne grew up in Ngapuhi country and across the ditch.