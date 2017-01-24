Yvonne Tahana is the 1 NEWS Maori Affairs Reporter based in Auckland.
Yvonne Tahana
Source: 1 NEWS
She has previously worked for TVNZ's Marae programme and is a a former Qantas award winner and nominee.
Yvonne had a nine-year career in print. She started out working at the country's smallest daily newspaper, The Horowhenua-Kapiti Chronicle and loved working at the country's largest paper, the New Zealand Herald for six and a half-years.
She also had a stint at the Waikato Times, one of the best regions for learning the business of telling Maori stories.
Yvonne grew up in Ngapuhi country and across the ditch.
She loves league and did an undergrad degree in Politics.
no more content
loading errorrefresh
news