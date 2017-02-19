'You've made a difference' - Pasifika student inspiring others to get into science

Fono McFarland-Seumanu is the first of hopefully many more success stories from the Tindall foundation and Counties Manukau Health's joint science academy programme.

At the inception of the programme, she took part in it to realise her dream of becoming a health worker.

Six years later, she's become the first of its work graduates, and is an inspiration for others who are now in the programme.

"Being a nurse isn't just injecting kids and getting the job done," said Ms McFarland-Seumanu.

"It's the reaction you get from children when you know you've made a difference."

There are 300 students, mostly in South Auckland, in the academy this year.