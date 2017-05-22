'You've got to live it' – 'Mad-dog Tony' talks of facing demons after his Survivor NZ elimination

Ex-army veteran Tony is the third Survivor New Zealand contestant to get the boot, after failing to beat oil rig worker Izzy to the finish line in an obstacle race.

The 55-year-old said he was disappointed his Survivor journey had come to an end, but insisted any bad feelings in the game were non-existent in the real world.

Despite having strong words to say about teammate Shay in the game, he had no issues with the fellow competitor in Nicaragua.

"What happens in the game, stays in the game. I've got no beef with Shay. I do respect her strategy now the game is over."



Tony was sent to Redemption Island after being voted out at Tribal Council.

"Survivor is a social, strategic game. Survivor is like nothing I've ever done. It was tough ... It's just living in the heat and the rain while you're trying to out-manoeuvre your tribe mates."

After losing the second duel to Izzy, Tony had to burn his buff and return to Gisborne to his wife, dogs and six cockatiels.

"When you start talking about the underhanded tactics like backstabbing, I'm just not good at it. I don't lie."

Tony said watching Survivor New Zealand was "surreal".

"You've got to live it and play exactly what's in front of you. It is a case of facing your demons."

Survivor New Zealand continues tonight night on TV2, where a shock evacuation happens that shakes the game to its core.