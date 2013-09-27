Youths, one aged 12, assault and rob pizza driver in Napier

A pizza delivery driver has been assaulted and robbed after delivering a pizza to a group of males in Napier.

Police cap Source: 1 NEWS

The 22-year-old driver was delivering the order to the carpark of the Quality Inn Hotel on Hastings Street just before 11pm on Sunday, and was threatened with a weapon.

The driver was physically assaulted on the footpath by one offender, while another entered the driver's car and took his, phone, pizza order and cash, says Detective Sergeant Craig Vining.

The group of men then took off on foot and push scooters and have been described as 12-16 year olds.