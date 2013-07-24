Youth charged over Palmerston North mini mart hold up nearly six months ago

A 17-year-old male has been charged over an aggravated robbery at a Palmerston North shop in December and is set to appear in court today.

Police car Source: 1 NEWS

Manawatu Police say they're still trying to find several other people who were also involved in the robbery at the Rangiora Mini Mart on December 9.

"We are determined to identify and arrest anyone involved in any violent offending," said Manawatu Acting Area Commander Dave White.

"Those responsible need to know that while we may not catch them immediately, we do not forget these offences and we will work long and hard to get the justice our victims deserve," he said.