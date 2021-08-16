TODAY |

Youth charged with murder of Zion Purukamu at Christchurch party

Source:  1 NEWS

A youth has been charged with murder over the death of Zion Purukamu at a party in Christchurch on Friday.

Zion Purukamu was killed and two others hospitalised following the incident at a party in Fendalton. Source: 1 NEWS

The youth was arrested on Monday and will appear in Christchurch Youth Court tomorrow charged with murder and two counts of wounding.

Purukamu was one three allegedly stabbed on Medbury Terrace in Fendalton on Friday night. 

A 14 and 17-year-old were hospitalised with "serious stab wounds".

'Clear picture' emerges about night of stabbing, victim's family speaks

“Zion's family have been advised of the arrest and they thank members of the public who have provided information to Police so far,” investigators said in a statement.

“Operation Medbury remains an active investigation and police still want to speak to people who were at the party when the incident occurred.”

New Zealand
Christchurch and Canterbury
Crime and Justice
