A 17-year-old has been charged after a man was left seriously injured in a stabbing on an Auckland bus yesterday.

The incident in Henderson, West Auckland, unfolded just before 4pm.

Auckland Transport earlier said the bus driver immediately called police.

"The driver was not injured but is in shock and is being looked after."

Police said the 17-year-old had been charged with wounding.