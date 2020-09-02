Youth arrested after series of indecent assault allegations around Porirua train station

A young person has been arrested after a string of indecent assault allegations near the Porirua train station this year.

Porirua Train Station. Source: Google Maps

Reports date back as far as February of women being indecently assaulted while walking in the area, including around Awatea Street, the Mungavin Avenue underpass and around Kivell Street, police say.

It's believed all incidents are related; the most recent assault allegation was reported last Friday.

Today police confirmed a young person has been arrested in relation to the assaults.

A police spokesperson couldn't confirm the person's age or gender when contacted by 1 NEWS.

They will undergo a youth justice process, police say.