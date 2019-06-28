Youth, 17, in Invercargill court over alleged $18,000 tobacco raids on dairies

A 17-year-old youth appeared in an Invercargill court today over two alleged raids on dairies in which a total of more than $18,000 worth of tobacco was taken.

Police say they've also spoken to a 16-year-old youth about receiving stolen tobacco.

They say a recent spate of offending targeted cigarettes and tobacco.

The 17-year-old faces two charges of burglary over tobacco stolen from Centre Street dairy in South Invercargill on May 17 and 22.

Tobacco valued at a total of $17,000 was taken, Detective Sergeant John Kean of Invercargill Police says.

The youth, who appeared in the Invercargill District Court today, also faces a charge of aggravated robbery of Grasmere Dairy on May 27, where tobacco valued at $1400 was allegedly taken.

The 16-year-old youth spoken to by police over receiving stolen tobacco will be referred to Youth Aid, Mr Kean says.

To date police have not recovered any tobacco, he says.

Police are aware there are other people involved in both crimes, in particular the aggravated robbery at Grasmere Dairy, Mr Kean says.