TODAY |

Youth, 17, in Invercargill court over alleged $18,000 tobacco raids on dairies

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Crime and Justice
Southland

A 17-year-old youth appeared in an Invercargill court today over two alleged raids on dairies in which a total of more than $18,000 worth of tobacco was taken.

Police say they've also spoken to a 16-year-old youth about receiving stolen tobacco.

They say a recent spate of offending targeted cigarettes and tobacco.

The 17-year-old faces two charges of burglary over tobacco stolen from Centre Street dairy in South Invercargill on May 17 and 22.

Tobacco valued at a total of $17,000 was taken, Detective Sergeant John Kean of Invercargill Police says.

The youth, who appeared in the Invercargill District Court today, also faces a charge of aggravated robbery of Grasmere Dairy on May 27, where tobacco valued at $1400 was allegedly taken. 

The 16-year-old youth spoken to by police over receiving stolen tobacco will be referred to Youth Aid, Mr Kean says. 

To date police have not recovered any tobacco, he says. 

Police are aware there are other people involved in both crimes, in particular the aggravated robbery at Grasmere Dairy, Mr Kean says. 

If anyone has any information, they're asked to call Invercargill Police on 03 2110400. Information can also be provided anonymously by calling CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111. 

Cigarettes randomly piled in a large heap.
Cigarettes randomly piled in a large heap. (File image) Source: istock.com
More From
New Zealand
Crime and Justice
Southland
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:31
The volcanic activity shook the family awake at 2am on June 25.
Drone footage of mudpool on Rotorua property shows extent of new geothermal activity
2
Pome’e wants to encourage women to “own who they are” and to “not be afraid of your own potential”.
'I'm pioneering for change' – Pasifika plus-size Sports Illustrated model Veronica Pome’e speaks on redefining being body positive
3
Scott Chasing trail with Brendan Fairclough and Andrew Neethling in Nelson.
Wairoa Gorge mountain bike park worth $22 million gifted to New Zealand public
4
'Just come home' - sister of NZ man missing in Sydney makes emotional plea
5
Tak Yoon Lee was sentenced in the Auckland District Court.
Man fined over $100k for adding chemicals to honey in bid to pass it off as mānuka
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

'Just come home' - sister of NZ man missing in Sydney makes emotional plea

Police raid meth lab near Tauranga capable of producing several kilos of drug a week
The purpose-built trailer weighs almost a tonne.

Purpose built one-tonne trailer stolen from Auckland business likely to injure someone if roadbound, owner says

Man fined $750 for offensive behaviour towards Christchurch terrorist attack victims and families outside court