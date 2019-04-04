TODAY |

Youth, 17, who allegedly stabbed police officer has case sent to adult court

Source:  1 NEWS

A 17-year-old will have his charges transferred to the District Court after he allegedly stabbed a police officer who was responding to a family harm incident in Canterbury over the weekend.

When police arrived at the Oxford property on Saturday afternoon, they tried to speak with the youth and deescalate the situation, but he approached the officers while they were still in the vehicle and allegedly attacked them through an open window.

The officer involved received lacerations to the arm and was transported to hospital with moderate injuries. 

The parents of the defendant, who has automatic name suppression, were seated at the Christchurch Youth Court with tears in their eyes.

The youth faces charges of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, assault with a weapon and two charges of threatening to kill.

No application was made for bail and the teenager was remanded in the custody of Oranga Tamariki until his next appearance on April 7.

