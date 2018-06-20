Youth, 16, in custody over robbery at Auckland dairy where mother and son allegedly stabbed

A 16-year-old youth is in police custody over the attempted aggravated robbery of a dairy in the central Auckland suburb of Grey Lynn last night.

Detective Inspector Scott Beard said tonight the youth has undergone surgery and it's likely charges will be laid in the next day or so.

Inquiries are continuing, he said in a brief statement.

A woman received critical injuries and her adult son serious injuries in an alleged stabbing at the dairy last night.

Police said this morning they are both now in a stable condition after surgery in Auckland Hospital.

Earlier police said two men, one armed with a knife, had entered the store on Great North Road in Grey Lynn and become involved in an altercation behind the counter.

The two men then fled towards Tuarangi Road before police and ambulance were called to the scene at 7.15pm.

Three people were this morning assisting police with their inquiries into the incident.

"This appears to be an unprovoked and violent attack and police are determined to hold the offenders to account," Superintendent Karyn Malthus, Auckland City District Commander, said.