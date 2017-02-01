'You're NZ's very own sunbeam' - well wishes pour in for Jason Gunn after heart attack

Messages of support are flooding in for radio personality Jason Gunn after he suffered a heart attack in a gym yesterday morning.

The More FM broadcaster required surgery and is now resting in hospital following what he called "the scariest day of my life".

Many people have taken to social media to give their messages of love and support to Gunn.

"Just shows how it could happen in a flash. Hurry up and get better. Xoxo," one Facebook user wrote, while another said "Love you Jas, get better quickly".

One woman wished him a "speedy recovery" before calling him "NZ's very own sunbeam".

"Oh no!!! We're all sending you best wishes Jason. You're a walking Kiwi Icon," another woman wrote on Facebook.

"What a shock... get better soon... do what you are told xxx."

Gunn was yesterday joined in his hospital room by More FM co-host Lana Searle, who asked about the experience.

"All I could think about was my kids, Janine, my family... it's the biggest injection of what's really important."

While speaking to Ms Searle he said yesterday's scare is a lesson to "never take your health for granted".

"Thank you to all the well-wishers, you're beautiful," he said.