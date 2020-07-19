'You're on mute' among quote of the year finalists in eventful 2020

In a year dominated by the Covid-19 pandemic, Zoom meetings and the election, Kiwis have said a lot of heartfelt and outright outlandish things.

Judith Collins, Jacinda Ardern and Dr Ashley Bloomfield are among the finalists for Quote of the Year 2020. Source: 1 NEWS

Now, the public gets to vote for their favourite saying in Massey University’s annual Quote of the Year competition. Dozens of entries have been whittled down to the top 10.

Among those featured in this year’s shortlist of quotes included National leader Judith Collins’ “when my eyebrow goes up, it's a joke” remark about how people could tell she was jesting, and Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern’s “I did a little dance” when she found out the country had no active Covid-19 cases left.

Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield also entered the top 10 with "there are no new cases of Covid-19 to report in New Zealand today”.

One of this year’s most powerful quotes came from Sara Qasem as she spoke to the Christchurch mosque terrorist in her victim impact statement.

"Let it be known these tears are not for you,” she said in court. Her father was murdered in Al Noor Mosque.

The most frequently nominated quote was “you’re on mute”, a common phrase in the working-from-home era of lockdown and beyond.

Winston Peters’ “woke pixie dust” comment, however, missed out on top 10, referring to the policies and ideas New Zealand First blocked while it was in Government.

Massey University speech writing specialist and competition organiser Dr Heather Kavan said the country’s shared lockdown experiences dominated the entries.

She said the best lines were often unscripted.

“The winning quotes often aren’t ones that fulfil established criteria, like vivid language, emotional power and maximum meaning.

“In many ways, quotes are like songs—we recognise a good one when we hear it, but it’s difficult to define why it sparks something within us.”

The public has until Friday December 18 to vote for their favourite quote.

The full list

1. “Because we can't get on each other's nerves if we're dancing constantly.” The Buchanan family in their music video that went viral during lockdown.

2. “When my eyebrow goes up, it’s a joke." Judith Collins on how people can tell whether she is joking or being factual. It came as Collins dismissed a comment about no one escaping custody when she was Corrections Minister as a "joke".

3. "I am the orange face you can trust." Orange-fronted parakeet requesting votes in Bird of the Year competition.

4. “There are no new cases of Covid-19 to report in New Zealand today.” Dr Ashley Bloomfield at press conferences throughout the year.

5. “The Aussies can have Russell Crowe, but they can’t have our buzzy bee.” Simon Beattie after The Crown shifted the New Zealand buzzy bee scene to Australia.

6. “Let it be known these tears are not for you.” Sara Qasem speaking to the Christchurch Mosque gunman in her victim impact statement.

7. “I did a little dance.” Jacinda Ardern when asked how she reacted when New Zealand had zero active cases of Covid 19.

8."You're on mute." Most New Zealanders on Zoom from March 2020 onwards.

9. “Put your jazz cabbage away people.” TVNZ's Hilary Barry on referendum results showing New Zealanders voted against legalising cannabis.