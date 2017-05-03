 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

New Zealand


'You're like foreigners' but Aussie uni fees sting on Kiwi students could backfire, says commentator

share

Source:

1 NEWS

The Australian Government's move to make New Zealand tertiary students across the Tasman pay full tuition fees could backfire if Kiwi students decide they now won't study there, according to an Australian academic and commentator. 

The move to make Kiwis pay full fees gets Phil Kafcaloudes' analysis.
Source: Seven Sharp

Around 6000 Kiwis studying at Australian universities will be affected by the proposals under which fees could rise by 300 to 500 per cent, and a  law degree could rise from $11,000 annually to about $60,000.

Journalism lecturer at Melbourne's La Trobe University, Phil Kafcaloudes, told Seven Sharp the Turnbull Government has a 'big black hole' in its budget and "it seems that maybe the Government's taking an attitude, like, this is a quick way to get a couple of extra bucks in". 

"But will it actually bring in any extra money if New Zealand students decide enmasse, 'no, we're not going to go now and pay that extra 300 per cent or 200 per cent' then it could backfire."

He said: "Some genius has said, 'okay, we're making $10,000 off each student, if we charge three times that amount then we're going to make three times the money.' But what if only a third of the number of students come over?"

Mr Kafcaloudes said announcing the policy change ahead of the Federal Budget is odd.

"The Budget's on Tuesday, so will the Government back down on this?"

The Australian Government says its plans are fair and part of wider reforms, but on this side of the Tasman, Prime Minister Bill English was blindsided by the announcement.

"We want a serious discussion with them about where they are headed with this policy rather than announcements that are made either without telling us or at short notice," he said.

New Foreign Minister Gerry Brownlee will discuss the fees move with his Australian counterpart Julie Bishop when they meet today.

"The relationship that we once had which was the consideration of each other's country's citizens to be pretty much as they would for citizens in their own country has changed," Mr Brownlee told Breakfast yesterday.

Phil Kafcaloudes put it this way: "We're not you older, richer cousin anymore. You're like foreigners. There is a sweetener though and that is your students can take out a loan to help pay for this."

Related

Australia

02:12
The NZ Government has been blindsided by new education reforms in Australia.

Another slap in the face for the spirit of Anzac? Aussie move will see Kiwi uni students pay full tuition fees
01:14
Yesterday Australia announced a new policy proposing cuts to funding for Kiwi students across the Tasman.

Gerry Brownlee doesn't think Kiwi uni fees hike in OZ 'will get overturned' - but why didn't they tell us first?

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
A screenshot of first lady Melania Trump's Twitter account showing the tweets she had liked.

Melania Trump's worrying Twitter like gets heads turning

2

Live stream: Breakfast

3

New Zealand locations feature on Lonely Planet's list of most 'mind-boggling wild and wonderful places'


4
Fire generic

Five fire crews battle blaze at New Plymouth Cafe

00:49
5
The officer wearing a bodycam in Kansas was looking for fight suspects when he saw the little boy fall into the pond.

Watch: 'He fell in the pond, almost drowned, I got him out' - Cop saves four-year-old with autism

02:09
The way people get their news is changing, and that means media organisations are having to adapt too.

Making money from online stories one of the biggest challenges media organisations are facing

The way people get their news is changing, and that means media organisations are having to adapt too.

01:54
From guarding the base to overseas operations, these dogs are tasked with protecting the Defence Force's most valuable assets.

Man's best friend on active duty: celebrating NZ's military dog squad

From guarding the base to overseas operations, these dogs are tasked with protecting the Defence Force's assets.

03:01
A report shows the country will need thousands more workers in the service industry.

NZ needs 200,000 extra service workers in next three years, new report warns

Economic researchers say a critical lack of workers is looming in jobs like retailing, hospitality and aged care.

00:14
Coles landed heavily on his head after attempting to make a tackle on Aaron Smith in the 38th minute of the match.

Video: All Blacks hooker Dane Coles still suffering concussion headaches, Hurricanes return uncertain - was this how it happened?

1 NEWS can reveal the All Blacks hooker has been suffering from concussion headaches.

01:41
The former Prime Minister opens up on life after parliament and his expectation of an intense, crazy and weird election.

Watch: Behind the scenes video shows relaxed John Key joking about his new Air NZ gig, offers revealing insight into election

Our former PM was happy for us to follow him around as he chatted to anyone who wanted a word, before talking with Hilary Barry on-air.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ