'You're like foreigners' but Aussie uni fees sting on Kiwi students could backfire, says commentator

The Australian Government's move to make New Zealand tertiary students across the Tasman pay full tuition fees could backfire if Kiwi students decide they now won't study there, according to an Australian academic and commentator.

Around 6000 Kiwis studying at Australian universities will be affected by the proposals under which fees could rise by 300 to 500 per cent, and a law degree could rise from $11,000 annually to about $60,000.

Journalism lecturer at Melbourne's La Trobe University, Phil Kafcaloudes, told Seven Sharp the Turnbull Government has a 'big black hole' in its budget and "it seems that maybe the Government's taking an attitude, like, this is a quick way to get a couple of extra bucks in".

"But will it actually bring in any extra money if New Zealand students decide enmasse, 'no, we're not going to go now and pay that extra 300 per cent or 200 per cent' then it could backfire."

He said: "Some genius has said, 'okay, we're making $10,000 off each student, if we charge three times that amount then we're going to make three times the money.' But what if only a third of the number of students come over?"

Mr Kafcaloudes said announcing the policy change ahead of the Federal Budget is odd.

"The Budget's on Tuesday, so will the Government back down on this?"

The Australian Government says its plans are fair and part of wider reforms, but on this side of the Tasman, Prime Minister Bill English was blindsided by the announcement.

"We want a serious discussion with them about where they are headed with this policy rather than announcements that are made either without telling us or at short notice," he said.

New Foreign Minister Gerry Brownlee will discuss the fees move with his Australian counterpart Julie Bishop when they meet today.

"The relationship that we once had which was the consideration of each other's country's citizens to be pretty much as they would for citizens in their own country has changed," Mr Brownlee told Breakfast yesterday.