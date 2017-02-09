'You're out in the free' - Marlborough vineyard sprayers go back to the horse and cart

Source:
A pair of entrepreneurs have taken a step back in terms of horticultural technology, using a horse and cart to spray Marlborough vineyards instead of a tractor.
Melissa and Stephen Rae saw the equipment come up for sale last year, and decided to give it a crack with the help of Clydesdale horses Gracie and Bill.
The sprayer is powered entirely chain-driven by the motion of the cart, so there is no electricity or fuel involved, and Mrs Rae says the tranquility is perfect.
"You don't sit there in a little cupboard with the motor sound on ... now you're out in the free," she says.
"You have a connection with the horse, my sprayer doesn't have any motor it's only the wind and the beautiful environment around ... it's just amazing - very natural and nice."
Stephen says there is a push towards sustainability in the industry, and the horse-based system plays right into that.
"This brings it up another notch for them," he says.
"We go pretty much the same speed as a tractor, the only thing we're really limited by is the size of the tank more than anything else, but we can change over the horses pretty quickly and fill up so you know there's no wasted time."
