'You're out in the free' - Marlborough vineyard sprayers go back to the horse and cart

A pair of entrepreneurs have taken a step back in terms of horticultural technology, using a horse and cart to spray Marlborough vineyards instead of a tractor.

Melissa and Stephen Rae saw the equipment come up for sale last year, and decided to give it a crack with the help of Clydesdale horses Gracie and Bill.

The sprayer is powered entirely chain-driven by the motion of the cart, so there is no electricity or fuel involved, and Mrs Rae says the tranquility is perfect.

"You don't sit there in a little cupboard with the motor sound on ... now you're out in the free," she says.

"You have a connection with the horse, my sprayer doesn't have any motor it's only the wind and the beautiful environment around ... it's just amazing - very natural and nice."

Stephen says there is a push towards sustainability in the industry, and the horse-based system plays right into that.

"This brings it up another notch for them," he says.