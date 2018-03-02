 

'You're hooked' - the Piha surfer trying to get his sport into the Paralympics

In 2020 the Tokyo Olympics will for the first time welcome surfing and one Piha local is hoping that the Paralympics will follow suit.

Surfing will be at the 2020 Olympics, so Luke Darby is trying to get adaptive surfing there as well.
Source: Seven Sharp

Luke Darby is a New Zealand representative for a little known sport called adaptive surfing which has taken him all the way to California and back again to the New Zealand's nationals.

A couple of months ago he didn't know what the sport was and now he said he feels like a full Olympian.

"I got into the quarters which was pretty good for my first competition ever," he told Seven Sharp.

Next he's hoping the sport will be a recognised Paralympic sport.

"I want to compete in New Zealand against other adaptive surfers but we have to find these people right? And that's why I'm here. To create awareness," said a hopeful Luke.

