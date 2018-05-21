 

'You're followed and watched everywhere' - Sunday's Mark Crysell talks about his trip to North Korea

Minders were with the team all day, and they were even locked inside their hotel rooms at night.
We crossed live to Windsor Castle to our European Correspondent Joy Reid for all the latest following the Royal Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to visit New Zealand in first international tour as couple - report

Nonu has given Chris Ashton a firm jab in their French Top 14 quarter-final loss to Lyon.

Watch: Ma'a Nonu plants firm jab on Toulon teammate's jaw after pair of costly mistakes

The Auckland hospital has leaky buildings and the problem could be worse than initially thought

Middlemore Hospital project process a 'complete disgrace' - manager

Lawrence Dallaglio couldn't believe Haskell missed his team's game - "injured foot" or not.

'Poor form!' England legend slams former Highlander James Haskell for attending Royal Wedding over team's semi-final

It was a multicultural ceremony the likes of which the Royals have never seen.

Adele's touching message of congratulations to Harry and Meghan - 'I can't stop thinking of how happy Princess Diana is upstairs'

Newly released documents also show millions of dollars of spending were hidden to keep the lecture theatre and associated meeting rooms under a spending cap.

The National leader said his years as a crown prosecutor revealed "you do have to send your most serious offenders to jail".

Waikeria Prison expansion is ‘unfortunately’ needed and Government is ignoring the reality of high inmate numbers – Simon Bridges

The Waikato prison is yet to be approved by the government, amid their ambition to reduce the NZ prisoner population.


The British singer posted a message on Instagram along with a photo of herself wearing a veil and toasting with a glass of champagne.


A tour Down Under is reportedly being planned for this October.


Two Air New Zealand flights hit by lightning on their way to Queenstown

Passengers on one of the planes said it shook and they could smell burning after the strike.


 
