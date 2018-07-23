 

'What you're doing is brave!' PSA tells hundreds of striking public servants

Hundreds of public servants took to Wellington streets to protest current wage conditions.
00:48
Molia was the spearhead of the Kiwi attack in the first half.

Back to Black! All Blacks Sevens overcome England in final to claim World Cup glory, ensuring double success after women claim title

A nude Kurt Baker sits on teammate Trael Joass' shoulders while celebrating the All Blacks Sevens world cup win.

'I showered!' Kurt Baker poses nude on teammate's shoulders in hilarious All Blacks Sevens World Cup celebratory pic

00:45
The scale of the impact is clear to see as the vehicle is removed from the scene in Pakuranga.

Pair who died after car hit building in Auckland's Pakuranga on Friday were male, 17, girl, 13

00:16
Reports say multiple people have been shot in the city with victims spread across many blocks

Gunman confirmed dead after nine people shot in Toronto, Canada

The front of an ambulance vehicle.

Student dies at school near Gisborne

Wally Haumaha appointed Deputy Commissioner

Person heading inquiry into Deputy Police Commissioner Willy Haumaha's appointment named

In appointing Dr Pauline Kingi today Winston Peters says he wouldn't rule out answering questions in the inquiry if he's called to do so.

The Warehouse to lose up to 140 full time roles in restructure

"The new leadership structure will deliver a number of benefits to team members and therefore customers."

The front of an ambulance vehicle.

Student dies at school near Gisborne

Police say they attended Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Tokomaru School shortly after 11:30am today.