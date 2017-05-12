'When you're an athlete you control everything, but now this little human inside of you is controlling you' - mum-to-be Dame Valerie Adams

With Mother's Day just around the corner, four-time world and two-time Olympic champion Dame Valerie Adams opened up to Seven Sharp tonight about her pregnancy.

Dame Valerie says she is feeling "really, really good" at the 18 week stage, but said the first 13 weeks of the pregnancy "were pretty rough".

"I think when you are an athlete you tend to control everything, when now this little human inside of you is controlling you," she said.

"Now I have gotten used to it though, I am back smashing it at training which is really good."

Dame Valerie says she has always wanted to be a mother her whole life and had planned on getting pregnant after the Olympics in 2016.