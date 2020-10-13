Your Vote 2020: Each party's top 10 policies outlined, in 40 seconds

Election day is looming and advance voting is in full swing, with more than one million people having already voted in the 2020 election.

Source: 1 NEWS

However, many voters are yet to decide who they want to see running the country. 1 NEWS' politics reporter Anna Whyte outlines 10 policies in 40 seconds from eight of the parties vying for your vote.

ACT Party's top 10 policies:

Your playlist will load after this ad

Advance New Zealand Party's top 10 policies:

Your playlist will load after this ad

Green Party's top 10 policies:

Your playlist will load after this ad

Labour Party's top 10 policies:

Your playlist will load after this ad

Māori Party's top 10 policies:

Your playlist will load after this ad

National Party's top 10 policies:

Your playlist will load after this ad

New Conservative Party's top 10 policies:

Your playlist will load after this ad

New Zealand First's top 10 policies:

Your playlist will load after this ad

The Opportunities Party (TOP)'s top 10 policies:

Your playlist will load after this ad