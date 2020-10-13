TODAY |

Your Vote 2020: Each party's top 10 policies outlined, in 40 seconds

Anna Whyte, 1 News Politics Reporter
Source:  1 NEWS

Election day is looming and advance voting is in full swing, with more than one million people having already voted in the 2020 election. 

However, many voters are yet to decide who they want to see running the country. 1 NEWS' politics reporter Anna Whyte outlines 10 policies in 40 seconds from eight of the parties vying for your vote.

ACT Party's top 10 policies:

1 NEWS’ politics reporter Anna Whyte has 10 policies from ACT in 40 seconds. Source: 1 NEWS

Advance New Zealand Party's top 10 policies:

1 NEWS’ politics reporter Anna Whyte has 10 policies from Advance New Zealand in 40 seconds. Source: 1 NEWS

Green Party's top 10 policies:

1 NEWS’ politics reporter Anna Whyte has 10 policies from Greens in 40 seconds. Source: 1 NEWS

Labour Party's top 10 policies:

1 NEWS’ politics reporter Anna Whyte has 10 policies from Labour in 40 seconds. Source: 1 NEWS

Māori Party's top 10 policies:

1 NEWS’ politics reporter Anna Whyte has 10 policies from the Māori Party in 40 seconds. Source: 1 NEWS

National Party's top 10 policies:

1 NEWS’ politics reporter Anna Whyte has 10 policies from National in 40 seconds. Source: 1 NEWS

New Conservative Party's top 10 policies:

1 NEWS’ politics reporter Anna Whyte has 10 policies from the New Conservatives in 40 seconds. Source: 1 NEWS

New Zealand First's top 10 policies:

1 NEWS’ politics reporter Anna Whyte has 10 policies from New Zealand First in 40 seconds. Source: 1 NEWS

The Opportunities Party (TOP)'s top 10 policies:

1 NEWS’ politics reporter Anna Whyte has 10 policies from TOP in 40 seconds. Source: 1 NEWS

Parties included were those polling at one per cent or higher in the September 23-27 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton poll. They have been listed in this story in alphabetical order.. 

