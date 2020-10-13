Your Vote 2020: 10 policies of each party outlined, in 40 seconds

Election day is looming and advance voting is in full swing, with more than one million people having already voted in the 2020 election.
However, many voters are yet to decide who they want to see running the country. 1 NEWS' politics reporter Anna Whyte outlines 10 policies in 40 seconds from eight of the parties vying for your vote.
1 NEWS’ politics reporter Anna Whyte has 10 policies from ACT in 40 seconds.
Advance New Zealand Party's policies:
1 NEWS’ politics reporter Anna Whyte has 10 policies from Advance New Zealand in 40 seconds.
1 NEWS’ politics reporter Anna Whyte has 10 policies from Greens in 40 seconds.
1 NEWS’ politics reporter Anna Whyte has 10 policies from Labour in 40 seconds.
1 NEWS’ politics reporter Anna Whyte has 10 policies from the Māori Party in 40 seconds.
National Party's policies:
1 NEWS’ politics reporter Anna Whyte has 10 policies from National in 40 seconds.
New Conservative Party's policies:
1 NEWS’ politics reporter Anna Whyte has 10 policies from the New Conservatives in 40 seconds.
New Zealand First's policies:
1 NEWS’ politics reporter Anna Whyte has 10 policies from New Zealand First in 40 seconds.
The Opportunities Party (TOP)'s policies:
1 NEWS’ politics reporter Anna Whyte has 10 policies from TOP in 40 seconds.
Parties included were those polling at one per cent or higher in the September 23-27 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton poll. They have been listed in this story in alphabetical order..