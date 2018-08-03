 

Your tax refund - or bill - will soon be automatic whether you file a return or not

Hundreds of thousands of New Zealand workers are set to get a cash boost in the form of a tax refund from Inland Revenue (IRD).

In a statement IRD says they expect about 750,000 wage and salary earners will receive tax refunds that are automatically generated.

Naomi Ferguson, IRD's Commissioner said this would be the biggest change to individual tax in nearly 20 years.

Ms Ferguson said it hasn’t been mandatory for wage and salary earners to fill out an IR personal tax summary (PTS) but if they had and it had indicated a refund, they could have filed a return and received that refund.

"In the new system all wage and salary earners’ tax will be calculated and refunds sent automatically," she said.

"About 110,000 more, who also haven’t been filing, will have an amount to pay – they'll be notified automatically."

"Getting a refund, if you’re entitled to one, will be a whole lot simpler because it will be done for you," she said.

"The only reason for contacting IR now will be to tell us about any additional income information that we need to know."

IRD New Zealand currency composite image.
IRD and New Zealand currency composite image. Source: 1 NEWS
New Zealand
Justice Minister Andrew Little says a ban on conversion therapy could be considered as part of a review of the Human Rights Act.

The controversial therapies purport to be able to cure people of their same-sex attractions, or suppress them, using a range of techniques.

There have been growing calls in New Zealand for the practice to be outlawed.

A petition launched by Young Labour and the Young Greens calling for the practice to be banned has so far collected more than 14,000 signatures.

Conversion therapies were an "off-the-wall" practice that shouldn't be happening in a civilised society, Mr Little said.

The government isn't considering a ban at the moment, but there would be a review of the Human Rights Act next year, and the issue could be incorporated into that, he said.

"There's quite a big programme of work and if we can weave it in around something like that, then that's something it would be good to hear submissions to a select committee about."

The Green Party supports banning conversion therapy and rainbow issues spokesperson, Jan Logie, said they would work with other parties in Parliament to try and get a ban across the line.

"I think the therapy is gross and dangerous and is seeking to deny and suppress our diversity, and that causes real harm," she said.

Ms Logie said the Greens would be accepting the petition from the Young Greens and Young Labour.

Once that petition has been presented to Parliament, it will be referred to a select committee, which will hear submissions on it.

Justice Minister Andrew Little.
Justice Minister Andrew Little. Source: 1 NEWS
Gutless thieves steal 17 laptops from a primary school in small Canterbury town

Police are stepping up investigations into the theft of 17 laptops in a burglary at a primary school at Hinds near Ashburton in Canterbury.

The break-in occurred at Hinds Primary School on Reeds Street between July 6 and 23, the school holidays period.

Seventeen Chromebook laptops were stolen from inside the school, similar to the ones pictured.

Police want to hear from anyone who has any information about the break-in or has seen Chromebooks for sale.

They're urging anyone with information to contact Ashburton Police on (03) 307 8400 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

A Chromebook similar to those stolen from Hinds Primary School. Source: Supplied
