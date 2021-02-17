'Is this your peacock?' - Council on the hunt for owner after 'friendly' bird found strutting its stuff in Wellington suburb

Wellington City Council is on the hunt for the owner of a "friendly, chilled out" peacock found in a Wellington suburb today.

Peacock found in Newlands. Source: Supplied

The beautifully plumed bird was spotted by members of the public wandering around Newlands today.

According to a spokesperson for the council, the peacock quickly became a social media sensation as onlookers snapped pics of it strutting its stuff around the streets.

The council was alerted and the peacock was safely rounded up and is now in safe hands at Moa Point Animal Welfare Centre while the search for its owner continues.

Workers at the welfare centre believe it is probably a pet escaped from a backyard due to its familiar nature with people.

"If it's your peacock, or you know who it might belong to, give us a call on 04 499 4444 so we can get it back home to roost," Wellington City Council wrote on its Twitter page next to picture of the bird.

While the peacock's owner has yet to be found, some on social media are keen to take ownership.

"If no one claims it can I have it?" one person commented.

"He looks like he knew where he was going. Bird with a purpose," said another.