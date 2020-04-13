'Is that your Jenny?' - Parents of Invercargill nurse who helped treat Boris Johnson inundated with calls

The phone's been ringing non-stop in the McGee household and those calling are wanting to know one thing – “Is that your Jenny?”

Kiwi nurse Jenny McGee was singled out as helping save British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s life while he fought against Covid-19 in a London hospital.

Her parents, Mike and Caroline McGee, say their daughter’s work makes them feel “exceptionally proud.”

“She said she had just had the most surreal time of her life, something she will never forget and that she had been taking care of Boris,” Caroline McGee told 1 NEWS.

The 36-year-old has been working in the UK for about eight years. She'd only recently returned to the frontline after visiting her parents in Nelson.

“She reassured us that the National Health Service was ready and trained for the Covid outbreak that was coming their way,” says Mr McGee.

“She's more worried about us keeping ourselves safe here back in New Zealand.”

Back in London, getting out the door was trickier than usual for the nurse, with UK media already waiting outside when she left to go to the hospital.

