TODAY |

'Is that your Jenny?' - Parents of Invercargill nurse who helped treat Boris Johnson inundated with calls

Kaitlin Ruddock, 1 NEWS Reporter
Source:  1 NEWS

The phone's been ringing non-stop in the McGee household and those calling are wanting to know one thing – “Is that your Jenny?”

Your playlist will load after this ad

Jenny McGee's parents had an inkling but didn’t know for sure that their daughter was looking after the world leader until this morning. Source: 1 NEWS

Kiwi nurse Jenny McGee was singled out as helping save British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s life while he fought against Covid-19 in a London hospital.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Boris Johnson name-checked a nurse from Invercargill who helped him survive coronavirus. Source: Associated Press

Her parents, Mike and Caroline McGee, say their daughter’s work makes them feel “exceptionally proud.”

“She said she had just had the most surreal time of her life, something she will never forget and that she had been taking care of Boris,” Caroline McGee told 1 NEWS.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Caroline and Mike McGee say it doesn’t matter who their daughter Jenny cared for, it’s simply what she does and they find it incredible. Source: 1 NEWS

The 36-year-old has been working in the UK for about eight years. She'd only recently returned to the frontline after visiting her parents in Nelson.

read more
Boris Johnson thanks Kiwi nurse 'Jenny from Invercargill' for her care during his hospital stay

“She reassured us that the National Health Service was ready and trained for the Covid outbreak that was coming their way,” says Mr McGee.

“She's more worried about us keeping ourselves safe here back in New Zealand.”

Your playlist will load after this ad

Ms Ardern said she had sent a personal message to Jenny McGee on Facebook thanking her. Source: 1 NEWS

Back in London, getting out the door was trickier than usual for the nurse, with UK media already waiting outside when she left to go to the hospital.

read more
Jacinda Ardern sends personal thanks to 'Jenny from Invercargill' who treated Boris Johnson

Jenny’s father says the work she’s doing there is what “our own nurses in New Zealand are doing and nurses and doctors are doing all round the world.”

New Zealand
UK and Europe
Coronavirus Pandemic
Kaitlin Ruddock
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Sky Tower to glow in colours of Germany's flag to mark repatriation flight
2
Police release new figures around level four lockdown breaches
3
Wattie's in desperate search for staff with record demand
4
Dr Ashley Bloomfield responds humbly to news of petition for him to be New Zealander of the Year
5
Covid-19: Latest NZ cases region-by-region for April 13
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
03:38

Daughter of Rosewood Rest Home resident praises staff dealing with Covid-19 outbreak
00:30

Parents of nurse 'Jenny from Invercargill' proud of her work nursing Boris Johnson back to health
00:38

Three people arrested after armed robbery of Wellington property

Trans-Tasman travel not on the agenda after fifth Covid-19 death, Jacinda Ardern warns