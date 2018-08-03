 

Your income tax refund - or bill - will soon be automatic whether you file a return or not

1 NEWS
New Zealand

Hundreds of thousands of New Zealand workers are set to get a cash boost in the form of a tax refund from Inland Revenue (IRD).

In a statement IRD says they expect about 750,000 wage and salary earners will receive tax refunds that are automatically generated.

Naomi Ferguson, IRD's Commissioner said this would be the biggest change to individual tax in nearly 20 years.

Ms Ferguson said it hasn’t been mandatory for wage and salary earners to fill out an IR personal tax summary (PTS) but if they had and it had indicated a refund, they could have filed a return and received that refund.

"In the new system all wage and salary earners’ tax will be calculated and refunds sent automatically," she said.

"About 110,000 more, who also haven’t been filing, will have an amount to pay – they'll be notified automatically."

"Getting a refund, if you’re entitled to one, will be a whole lot simpler because it will be done for you," she said.

"The only reason for contacting IR now will be to tell us about any additional income information that we need to know."

IRD New Zealand currency composite image.
IRD and New Zealand currency composite image. Source: 1 NEWS
New Zealand
Gutless thieves steal 17 laptops from a primary school in small Canterbury town

New Zealand
Crime and Justice

Police are stepping up investigations into the theft of 17 laptops in a burglary at a primary school at Hinds near Ashburton in Canterbury.

The break-in occurred at Hinds Primary School on Reeds Street between July 6 and 23, the school holidays period.

Seventeen Chromebook laptops were stolen from inside the school, similar to the ones pictured.

Police want to hear from anyone who has any information about the break-in or has seen Chromebooks for sale.

They're urging anyone with information to contact Ashburton Police on (03) 307 8400 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

A Chromebook similar to those stolen from Hinds Primary School.
New Zealand
Crime and Justice
RNZ rnz.co.nz
New Zealand
Transport

A cycleway along Auckland's northern motorway will make commuting to the city by bike as easy as it is for those in central suburbs, the group Cycling Action Auckland says.

The New Zealand Transport Agency is seeking final feedback on the three kilometre Sea Path, which would run from the on-ramp at Takapuna to Northcote Point by the Harbour Bridge.

It would eventually link to a planned cycleway across the bridge.

A Cycle Action Auckland spokeswoman, Barb Cuthbert, said she liked the route because it has several access points, making it easy for people to use.

But ferry services from Northcote Point would need to resume as soon as possible so people can make the commute from the North Shore to the inner city seamlessly, she said.

"This is the sensible choice but we need all avenues to be working - all operations need to be all go," she said.

The terminal at Northcote Point was closed by Auckland Transport in June because of structural problems.

Replacement buses stopped running last month because not enough people were using them.

Auckland Transport said it needed to decide whether the terminal would be repaired or replaced.

The initial route suggested for the Sea Path was a scenic option between the sea and the motorway.

But the latest option runs along the other side of the road.

NZTA regional relationships director Steve Mutton said that allowed for more access points, meaning more people could use the route.

"The Sea Path is really going to improve access between the places people live, play, study and work and gives them more options to move safely around Auckland," he said.

The agency is holding a series of meetings in August and are inviting people from the North Shore to come and give feedback.

New cycleway in Auckland's North Shore to make commuting easier.
New Zealand
Transport