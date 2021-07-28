Is your car model one of the most commonly stolen in Auckland?

Police have released a list of the most commonly stolen cars along with a warning to have security measures in place to help prevent theft.

Car theft, file. Source: istock.com

Inspector Trevor Beggs of Tamaki Makaurau Police said in a statement car owners, particularly those with a Mazda Demio or Nissan Tiida should have security measures in place to help prevent their vehicles from being stolen by offenders.

It comes as almost 9500 vehicles were reported as stolen across Auckland over the past year.

“The most commonly stolen vehicle models during this period were the Mazda Demio (825) and Nissan Tiida (777),” Beggs said.

“Rounding out the top five most commonly stolen vehicles were the Mazda Atenza (364), Subaru Legacy (304) and Subaru Impreza (243).

“These five vehicle models made up over 25 per cent of all vehicles stolen across Auckland in the past year.”

Beggs said about 6,900 of these stolen vehicles were eventually recovered.

He said a large number of vehicles were reported stolen from public and commercial areas such as shopping centre carparks, as well as outside homes.

“Some vehicle models are seen by offenders as being easier to steal than others, and these models are being specifically targeted,” Beggs said.

“The vehicles are often used to commit further offences and harm in our community.

“Many used imported second hand vehicles do not have factory fitted immobilisers, making them a preferred targets for offenders.

“We always encourage vehicle owners to take simple steps to prevent their vehicles being taken, but owners of these particular models should be aware that their vehicles are the most frequently targeted and they need to take precautions."

“Vehicle crime tends to be opportunistic and offenders look for easy targets or quick gains if they see valuables left in vehicles.

“The solution is straight-forward; the more security measures you have in place, the harder it is for offenders to steal your vehicle and the less likely it is that you will be targeted.”

Beggs listed important steps people can take to prevent their vehicle from being targeted:

- Use a steering lock – these are inexpensive and a great deterrent

- Install an immobiliser

- Avoid leaving your vehicle parked on the street if possible and park down driveways and out of sight from the road

- If parking on the street, park in well-lit areas such as under street lights

- Never leave any valuables in your vehicle.

- Have a car alarm installed

Beggs says police are committed to holding those who steal vehicles to account.

“Anyone who has had their car stolen will understand how distressing and stressful it is and we take these offences seriously.”

More than 1300 charges have been laid over motor vehicle thefts for offences committed across Auckland in the 12 months between July 2020 and June 2021.