TODAY |

'Your actions alter my fate' - Why Covid rule breakers rile community

Source:  Q+A

A world renowned psychologist says he’s not surprised that people are breaking Covid lockdown rules as “we’re all prone to a little self-entitlement, especially when its hard”.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The couple who went to Wānaka from Auckland aren’t the only people to be caught ignoring the rules. Source: Q+A

By Alex Braae

David Dunning, a social psychologist and professor of psychology at the University of Michigan told Q+A that Covid is “a risk that we all share, all among us and so everybody has to act in a way that protects everybody else.”

He’s not surprised that people have been flouting the lockdown restrictions.

“The problem is that we often think that we’re special, we think that we’re unique, our circumstances aren’t replicated elsewhere and so the rules doesn’t necessarily apply to us as much as they apply to everybody else.”.

Three taken into custody on Tūroa ski field over Covid breach

Professor Dunning told Whena Owen that it’s not about whether people know the rules, it’s about whether they trust the people issuing the instructions, and that problem is exacerbated when its politicians and policy makers are also breaking the rules.

“It’s not whether you understand what they’re saying, it’s not whether you can come to your own conclusion, it’s just simply: ‘Is this a person that I can trust?’ And it’s very important to maintain that trust at the individual level, let’s say at the doctor to patient [level], but also policymaker to country.”

Couple who fled Auckland lockdown for Wānaka named

Because Covid is a risk to the entire community, individuals who flout the rules incur the wrath of those who are following the rules.

“Your actions alter my fate, and so naturally people are going to become more emotional”.

New Zealand
Coronavirus Pandemic
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Jacinda Ardern 'can't imagine' what family of Timaru victims are going through
2
24 new Covid-19 community cases today
3
Threat to Black Caps in Pakistan was 'direct and targeted', Ardern says
4
Neighbour feels 'so sorry' for family of driver killed in Auckland crash
5
Health officials 'cautiously optimistic' Delta outbreak is under control
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

New Zealanders prefer 'own' style of misinformation - expert

Search continues for Thomas Phillips and children
00:57

Health officials 'cautiously optimistic' Delta outbreak is under control

Man in Mt Eden prison tests positive for Covid-19