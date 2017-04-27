Youngest Survivor NZ contestant says she's got the 'perfect skills' to win

The 19-year-old farmer revealed as a contestant on Survivor New Zealand told her family she was heading off on an OE before disappearing to the Nicaraguan jungle with 15 others to compete on the reality television show.

As we count down to next month's Survivor New Zealand premier on TVNZ 2, four more contestants have been revealed today.

Nineteen-year-old Louisa 'Lou' McClintock, is one of the contestants.

She works as a farmer alongside her grandfather in the small north Canterbury town of Cheviot.

"I wouldn't have it any other way, it's probably the best outdoors job you could get," she said.

Her hobbies include skiing, hunting, diving "and practically anything to do with the outdoors".

"I will win survivor by using strategies I've learnt from the farm and from my outdoor activities such as hunting diving and all of those kind of things," she said.

"Perfect skills for survivor," she joked.

Ms McClintock didn't tell her family or friends she was leaving for Nicaragua, as her and the other contestants were bound to secrecy.

"I said I was off on an OE, just on an overseas experience. I've always wanted to go to Canada, alway wanted to, never said where," she told Fairfax.

She is one of the 16 contestants in Survivor New Zealand, who compete for a prize of $100,000 in the harsh jungle climate of Nicaragua.

The contestants will be split into two tribes, to face up to 40 days in the unforgiving wilderness.

The show will air from May 7 on Sundays at 7pm on TVNZ 2 and Mondays from 7.30pm. You can also catch up on the action at TVNZ OnDemand.

The four newly announced contestants are:

Shannon, 24, Zookeeper, Christchurch

Shannon, Survivor New Zealand contestant. Source: Scott McAulay

Nate, 45, Senior Police Sergeant, Dannevirke

Nate, Survivor New Zealand contestant. Source: Scott McAulay

Lou, 19, Farmer, North Canterbury

Lou, Survivor New Zealand contestant. Source: Scott McAulay

Avi, 32, Youth Expedition Leader, Wellington

Avi, Survivor New Zealand contestant. Source: Scott McAulay

