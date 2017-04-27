 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Youngest Survivor NZ contestant says she's got the 'perfect skills' to win

share

Source:

1 NEWS

The 19-year-old farmer revealed as a contestant on Survivor New Zealand told her family she was heading off on an OE before disappearing to the Nicaraguan jungle with 15 others to compete on the reality television show.

Despite being the youngest contestant, Lou, 19, says her outdoor skills will help her take out the competition.
Source: TVNZ 2

As we count down to next month's Survivor New Zealand premier on TVNZ 2, four more contestants have been revealed today.

Nineteen-year-old Louisa 'Lou' McClintock, is one of the contestants.

She works as a farmer alongside her grandfather in the small north Canterbury town of Cheviot.

"I wouldn't have it any other way, it's probably the best outdoors job you could get," she said.

Her hobbies include skiing, hunting, diving "and practically anything to do with the outdoors".

"I will win survivor by using strategies I've learnt from the farm and from my outdoor activities such as hunting diving and all of those kind of things," she said.

"Perfect skills for survivor," she joked. 

Ms McClintock didn't tell her family or friends she was leaving for Nicaragua, as her and the other contestants were bound to secrecy.

"I said I was off on an OE, just on an overseas experience. I've always wanted to go to Canada, alway wanted to, never said where," she told Fairfax.

She is one of the 16 contestants in Survivor New Zealand, who compete for a prize of $100,000 in the harsh jungle climate of Nicaragua.

An Auckland mum and a former Cleo Bachelor of the Year contestant are the first named four of the 16 contestants for the TV2 show, which airs on Sunday May 7.
Source: Breakfast

The contestants will be split into two tribes, to face up to 40 days in the unforgiving wilderness. 

The show will air from May 7 on Sundays at 7pm on TVNZ 2 and Mondays from 7.30pm. You can also catch up on the action at TVNZ OnDemand.

The four newly announced contestants are:

Shannon, 24, Zookeeper, Christchurch

Shannon, Survivor New Zealand contestant.

Shannon, Survivor New Zealand contestant.

Source: Scott McAulay

Nate, 45, Senior Police Sergeant, Dannevirke

Nate, Survivor New Zealand contestant.

Nate, Survivor New Zealand contestant.

Source: Scott McAulay

Lou, 19, Farmer, North Canterbury

Lou, Survivor New Zealand contestant.

Lou, Survivor New Zealand contestant.

Source: Scott McAulay

Avi, 32, Youth Expedition Leader, Wellington

Avi, Survivor New Zealand contestant.

Avi, Survivor New Zealand contestant.

Source: Scott McAulay

Click here to see details of contestants announced earlier this week. 

For more info on Survivor New Zealand, click here

Related

Television

Christchurch and Canterbury

00:36
A Central District Police officer hit's all the right notes in a new Easter road safety video posted to Facebook.

Cop who starred in Easter road safety video that went viral revealed as Survivor New Zealand contestant
01:00
As we count down to next month’s premiere on TVNZ 2, more contestants have been revealed.

Details of eight more Survivor New Zealand contestants revealed
01:00
As we count down to next month’s premiere on TVNZ 2, more contestants have been revealed.

Power-lifter and singer among new batch of Survivor New Zealand contestants revealed today
01:38
An Auckland mum and a former Cleo Bachelor of the Year contestant are the first named four of the 16 contestants for the TV2 show, which airs on Sunday May 7.

Details of the first Survivor New Zealand contestants revealed

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
A visualisation of Curio Bay in Southland from Google Earth, facing northwest.

Young surfer with leg injuries from shark attack at Catlins beach is flown to hospital

00:52
2
Bill English said Mr Peters has been using similar tactics for a long time, and that they are designed to get attention.

Watch: 'I'm not going to say it' - PM sidesteps Winston Peters racism question, after NZ First leader's attack on 'two Asian immigrant' NZ Herald reporters

03:12
3
Billy Aiken of Kings Plant Barn says complaints about the insects are on the rise - and he has some tips to help fight them.

Kiwi feijoa crops at high risk from disgusting burrowing moth larvae

4
Domestic spray products containing Chlorothalonil, including some Yates and Tui products, will soon be banned in New Zealand.

EPA bans commonly used Kiwi garden products due to carcinogen and toxin concerns

00:29
5
The Chilean star held his face in agony despite the ball not going anywhere near.

Watch: What are you doing? Alexis Sanchez goes down like he's been shot in the head – but replay leaves him humiliated


00:50
Worrying new homicide figures highlight the prominence of domestic violence in NZ.

'Our advocates meet with women every day who have been so severely hurt they could have been a homicide' – shocking reality of domestic violence level in NZ explained

Worrying new homicide figures highlight the prominence of domestic violence in NZ.

03:17
Massey University research shows RTD guzzling young women are the new face of NZ's drinking problem.

Young NZ women drinking RTDs to 'hazardous levels' - Alcohol Healthwatch warns

New research has revealed startling figures about the consumption of RTDs in NZ.

00:45
A lobby group today presented the council with a petition against plans to cut funding.

'Love our libraries, save our librarians' - petition presented to Auckland Council over plan to cut funding

Members of the Love Our Libraries lobby group have this morning presented a petition to Auckland Council.


03:14
A Lower Hutt mum is doing her bit to make sure New Zealand isn't lagging behind the world when it comes to makeup.

Bringing New York Chic to the Heart of the Hutt

A Lower Hutt mum is doing her bit to make sure New Zealand isn't lagging behind the world when it comes to makeup.

01:39
Seven Sharp's Carolyn Robinson got to experience the new accommodation first hand.

Old grain silos get given a new lease on life in Christchurch

Seven Sharp's Carolyn Robinson got to experience the new accommodation first hand.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ