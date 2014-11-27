Young woman's death in Auckland drain believed to be accidental - police

Police believe the death of a young woman whose body was found in a stormwater drain in South Auckland yesterday was the result of a tragic accident.

Emergency services were called to Favona in Mangere at 4.40pm yesterday after the 17-year-old woman was found in the drain.

When police attended, it was discovered she was deceased.

Counties Manukau Police say they have spoken with witnesses who found her and to other local residents who saw her prior to an apparent fall.

The matter has now been referred to the Coroner who will determine the exact cause of death, police said in a statement this afternoon.

Police will be assisting the Coroner with further enquiries.