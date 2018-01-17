Young woman living rough learning to cope with life's challenges thanks to Auckland camp

Young teens living rough are being taught the skills to steer through life's challenges thanks to an Auckland youth programme.

The Hine Toa programme has been running for 13 years.

Waitakere Police youth development project manager Holly Kairua says the week-long Hine Toa programme is beneficial for teenagers doing it rough.

"There are no offenders, we get referrals through counsellors from schools and some of our family violence team members, and sometimes CIB," he told TVNZ's Te Karere.

The 12 girls taking part in this year's camp spent a week at Auckland's Huia Beach getting pushed to their limits.

Fifteen-year-old Harikoa Bruce said the program has helped turn her life around.

"I like that they all help us, they're very supportive. They are building our self-esteem."

Mr Kairua says it is important "they don't continue on to be further victims throughout their life and that they rise above and challenge themselves to do even better, that they can achieve in life and that they strive to do whatever they want to do in the future."