Young woman attacked in her tent at Gisborne campground by stranger

A woman asleep in her tent at a Gisborne campground was attacked by a stranger early on New Year's Day.

Police were alerted to the incident at the A&P Showgrounds on Main Road at 12.20am on Sunday. They are treating what happened to the 24-year-old victim as a sexually-motivated attack.

Police say two or more people drove into the campground in what has been described as a light coloured SUV or people mover around midnight.

A number of campers have reported that property was stolen from some tents and it is thought the thefts are connected to the assault.

One of the men entered the tent of the woman and attacked her. She fought back and screamed, alerting other campers who came to her aid.

The man was chased off and got into the light coloured vehicle through a passenger door.

The vehicle has then left the campground via Main Road and been driven towards the city which is a short distance from the campground.

The attacker is described as being of slim or athletic build, and in his late teens or early twetnies.

The victim, who is not from Gisborne and since returned home, reported biting the attacker's hand and arm. Police say it is possible he has visible bite marks.

"This was a very serious and traumatic experience for the victim being attacked in this manner and police are appealing for anyone who may know who did this to come forwardm" said Detective Sergeant Stephen Smith.