Young widow rewarded $15k for creating Christchurch charity, helping sons deal with loss of their dad

A Christchurch mum has been rewarded with $15,000 for helping her two young sons deal with the loss of their dad.

Jo Hikuroa wants to make some new memories for her kids. Source: Seven Sharp

Jo Hikuroa was announced as the ASB Good as Gold - Santa Edition Grand Prize winner on TVNZ1's Seven Sharp last night.

Her husband, Tahu, died in September of this year from a brain tumour he had battled bravely for three years.

Whilst Jo, Tahu and their sons dealt with the reality of their situation, they still thought of others, starting a charity to support Kiwis facing the same diagnosis – The Tahu Hikuroa Foundation.

ASB wanted to help Jo make this first Christmas without Tahu as special as possible for her and her sons, Knox and Manaaki, so they gave them $10,000 for a summer holiday and a $5000 donation to the foundation to help them help others.

