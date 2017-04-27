Young surfer with leg injuries from shark attack at Catlins beach is flown to hospital

A young woman attacked by a shark at Curio Bay in the Catlins in eastern Southland has been transported to Dunedin Hospital by the Otago rescue helicopter.

A visualisation of Curio Bay in Southland from Google Earth, facing northwest. Source: Google Earth: DigitalGlobe, Data SIO, NOAA, U.S. Navy, NGA, GEBCO, TErraMetrica, Landsat/Copernicus

The alarm was raised just after 2pm when the woman, who’s understood to be a surfer, was attacked.

St John Ambulance says the woman has suffered moderate leg injuries and was picked up the rescue helicopter just after 3.40pm.