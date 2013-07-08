 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Young smokers not given adequate access to quit products

share

Source:

NZN

Young smokers looking to kick the habit are not being given nicotine patches and alternatives to cigarettes which they need, an anti-smoking campaigner has said.

Woman holding a lit cigarette.

Source: 1 NEWS

The results of the New Zealand Health Survey released last week showed the number of 15 to 17-year-olds who smoke fell by 2.2 per cent to just 3.9 per cent of the age group.

The average smoker takes up the habit at age 14 and this is even younger for Maori who start at age 12, Action on Smoking and Health programme manager Boyd Broughton says.

These statistics mean it is even more important that young people have access to quit smoking products, but Mr Broughton says medical advice means many quit programmes don't provide young people with nicotine alternatives.

"We want them to have access to all the other treatments but it's been shown that the government won't legislate those treatments to children under the age of 18," he said.

Mr Broughton said many young people were receiving counselling and therapy treatments but when it came to nicotine replacement therapy they weren't given anything.

Associate Professor of Public Health Marewa Glover described the issue of providing under 18's nicotine replacement therapy as a "a very sensitive topic".

She recommends that quit smoking providers prescribe products to under 18's and for those under 16 with parental consent.

Related

Health

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:29
1
The men made a video diary as they camped out on top of their stricken ute in a remote part of Western Australia.

Watch: 'Surrounded by crocodiles last night' – Aussie mates stranded in mud for four nights on fishing trip


00:30
2
Australia's spin bowler Lyon made a key play, running out England's batsman Vince in the 60th over in Brisbane.

Pinpoint! Nathan Lyon runs out England batsman with sensational piece of fielding

02:31
3
Police are calling it a "particularly nasty and aggressive robbery" which has left staff traumatised.

Video: Do you know these thugs? Police appeal to public after terrifying aggravated robbery of Tauranga tavern

04:02
4
He said the numbers will be more significant as the months unfold.

Peters has 'no doubts' immigration will decrease despite minor drop in first month of new government

00:56
5
Normally leading from the front on the field, Sio Siua Taukeiaho froze for a while before taking the leap off the Sky Tower in Auckland.

'But I'm scared!' Tonga's RLWC prop freezes and stalls before completing Sky Jump

01:01
Inspector Hurimoana Dennis says the only thing he did wrong was be a proud Maori officer.

Watch: 'Absolutely humiliating' – cop found not guilty of unlawfully detaining teen speaks out

Inspector Hurimoana Dennis says the only thing he did wrong was be a proud Maori officer.

00:34
Bilingual Anthony Hudson was in complete control at this morning's press conference in Wellington.

Anthony Hudson steps down as All Whites head coach - 'I've enjoyed every second'

Hudson's contract expired after the team lost 2-0 to Peru in their World Cup qualifier in Lima.

05:04

Toni Street tests self-defence skills on Kiwi Hollywood star Zoe Bell

The stuntwoman and actor is back home to teach Kiwi women some of her hardcore skills.


02:29
Mother-of-three Angela Cuming took to Twitter to express her outrage at a lewd joke sent to her by Hamilton City Councillor Mark Bunting.

'It made me feel worthless' – Waikato mother and journalist shocked at crass message sent to her by local politician

Hamilton City Councillor Mark Bunting now faces a disciplinary hearing over the message.


01:57
A five-year University of Otago study shows men, particularly in manual labour jobs, are at most risk.

'We definitely need them' - older employees important, but at higher risk of suffering workplace injuries

A new study shows men, particularly in manual labour jobs, are at most risk.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 