Young smokers not given adequate access to quit products

Young smokers looking to kick the habit are not being given nicotine patches and alternatives to cigarettes which they need, an anti-smoking campaigner has said.

Woman holding a lit cigarette. Source: 1 NEWS

The results of the New Zealand Health Survey released last week showed the number of 15 to 17-year-olds who smoke fell by 2.2 per cent to just 3.9 per cent of the age group.

The average smoker takes up the habit at age 14 and this is even younger for Maori who start at age 12, Action on Smoking and Health programme manager Boyd Broughton says.

These statistics mean it is even more important that young people have access to quit smoking products, but Mr Broughton says medical advice means many quit programmes don't provide young people with nicotine alternatives.

"We want them to have access to all the other treatments but it's been shown that the government won't legislate those treatments to children under the age of 18," he said.

Mr Broughton said many young people were receiving counselling and therapy treatments but when it came to nicotine replacement therapy they weren't given anything.

Associate Professor of Public Health Marewa Glover described the issue of providing under 18's nicotine replacement therapy as a "a very sensitive topic".