Young shag dies after being found with vape pen inside it

Source:  1 NEWS

Wellington Zoo has issued a warning to the public to pick up their rubbish after a young shag bird who ingested a discarded vape pen died overnight.

X-ray of a vape pen ingested by a Pied Shag. Source: Instagram / Wellington Zoo

The juvenile pied shag was dropped at the zoo by SPCA after being found on the ground, weak and emaciated, Wellington Zoo said in an Instagram post.

Shocking x-ray images show the object inside the bird.

An endoscopy procedure was carried out on the sick bird and the vape pen was removed, however, the bird later died.

The vape pen ingested by a juvenile pied shag dropped off by the SPCA. Source: Instagram / Wellington Zoo

It's believed the bird would not have been able to eat for days before it came to the zoo, as well as suffering from serious metal and nicotine poisoning.

"Unfortunately we see animals with these sorts of problems regularly," the zoo said on Instagram.

"A sad reminder to please always tidy up after yourself and make sure these lovely birds don’t mistake your rubbish for food."

New Zealand
Wellington
Animals
