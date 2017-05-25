 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

New Zealand


Young rugby player who suffered heart attack on field dies in hospital

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Tributes are flowing for a rugby player and "family man" who passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest during a game.

Bevan Moody in action for Waitohi.

Bevan Moody in action for Waitohi.

Source: Facebook, Tasman Rugby Union

Bevan Moody, 22, suffered a heart attack during a match on May 20 and had been in an induced coma in Nelson Hospital, but died this morning.

He suffered the cardiac arrest during the second half of a match for Waitohi Club against Nelson Club and was treated at the scene before being taken to hospital.

New Zealand Rugby issued a statement saying the Bevan died surrounded by his family.

"Bevans's partner Kendra and his daughter Maddison, his mum Wendy and stepfather Craig, father Garry and stepmother Susie, sisters Hayley and Taylah and brother Justin, along with many family and friends have been at his bedside throughout," the statement read.

Bevan's club coach and mentor Tonga Taumoefolau said he would be remembered as a family man with the skill and talent to go far in rugby.

"Bevan was an active rugby player with Marlborough Boys College First XV, Waitohi and various representative teams, he had unique abilities as a scrummager and had the physique to be a star on the rugby field," Mr Taumoefolau said in a statement.

"His team embraced him as a teammate who was hard-working on the playing field; a committed and loyal team player ... he just loved playing rugby.

"Bevan was called 'Bear' for his imposing physique, and was a much-loved team mate at every level he played.

"Tasman Rugby CEO Tony Lewis said the thoughts of everyone in the rugby community were with Bevan's family.

"This is a massive shock to all of us ... we are a tight-knit community and the death of someone so young has hit hard in his club and across Tasman rugby," Mr Lewis said in a statement.

"Bevan had a solid rugby future ahead of him ... he's been a New Zealand Under-20 triallist and was on the fringes of the Tasman Makos.

"He was well known and liked, and is a huge loss."

Details of his funeral will be made available today.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

02:16
1
Hilary Barry and Jack Tame give their two cents to the screening of an anti-vaccination movie.

'If you think there's a link between the MMR vaccine and autism you are wrong and stupid' - Breakfast's Hilary tells it how it is

2
Bevan Moody in action for Waitohi.

Young rugby player who suffered heart attack on field dies in hospital

02:59
3
Dr Lance O’Sullivan blasts anti-vaccination gathering: 'Your presence here will cause babies to die'

Watch: 'Your presence here will cause babies to die' - Dr Lance O'Sullivan stuns guests at anti-vax doco by leaping on stage to explain why their message is a killer


4
Dr Melanie Cheung meets Pope Francis in Rome with a hongi

Kiwi shows the Pope how a hongi is done during event in Rome

00:22
5
The pop mad 15-year-old girl will have touching footage of her singing John Legend's All Of Me played at her funeral

Video: Teen who auditioned for Britain's Got Talent among Manchester victims – watch clip of her singing to be played at funeral

01:34
1 NEWS political editor Corin Dann brings us the latest ahead of tomorrow's budget.

LIVE: Budget 2017 - Finance Minister Steven Joyce delivers his first Budget

Follow all the big news from today's Budget LIVE.

16:42
Q+A full interview: Winston Peters on New Zealand immigration policy

Opinion: A mellowing Winston Peters is showing a disturbing tendency towards being reasonable

The veteran NZ First leader seems to be losing his anger, says John Armstrong.

01:53
It was 1994 when Claire Chitham got her Shorty gig. Now, she is back for the show's 25th birthday and says it feels 'really strange'.

'Waverley, what are you doing with the muffin tray?' - Waverley back on Shorty set 23 years after making debut

Claire Chitham first appeared on Shortland Street in 1994. She's back for the show's 25th birthday and says it feels 'really strange'.

02:16
Hilary Barry and Jack Tame give their two cents to the screening of an anti-vaccination movie.

'If you think there's a link between the MMR vaccine and autism you are wrong and stupid' - Breakfast's Hilary tells it how it is

Hilary Barry and Jack Tame give their two cents to the screening of an anti-vaccination movie.

01:34
1 NEWS political editor Corin Dann brings us the latest ahead of tomorrow's budget.

Corin Dann on Budget 2017 - can we expect any big surprises?

1 NEWS Political Editor Corin Dann says the budget comes in a time of strong forecast surpluses.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ