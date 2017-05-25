Young rugby player who suffered heart attack on field dies in hospital

Tributes are flowing for a rugby player and "family man" who passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest during a game.

Bevan Moody in action for Waitohi. Source: Facebook, Tasman Rugby Union

Bevan Moody, 22, suffered a heart attack during a match on May 20 and had been in an induced coma in Nelson Hospital, but died this morning.

He suffered the cardiac arrest during the second half of a match for Waitohi Club against Nelson Club and was treated at the scene before being taken to hospital.

New Zealand Rugby issued a statement saying the Bevan died surrounded by his family.

"Bevans's partner Kendra and his daughter Maddison, his mum Wendy and stepfather Craig, father Garry and stepmother Susie, sisters Hayley and Taylah and brother Justin, along with many family and friends have been at his bedside throughout," the statement read.

Bevan's club coach and mentor Tonga Taumoefolau said he would be remembered as a family man with the skill and talent to go far in rugby.

"Bevan was an active rugby player with Marlborough Boys College First XV, Waitohi and various representative teams, he had unique abilities as a scrummager and had the physique to be a star on the rugby field," Mr Taumoefolau said in a statement.

"His team embraced him as a teammate who was hard-working on the playing field; a committed and loyal team player ... he just loved playing rugby.

"Bevan was called 'Bear' for his imposing physique, and was a much-loved team mate at every level he played.

"Tasman Rugby CEO Tony Lewis said the thoughts of everyone in the rugby community were with Bevan's family.

"This is a massive shock to all of us ... we are a tight-knit community and the death of someone so young has hit hard in his club and across Tasman rugby," Mr Lewis said in a statement.

"Bevan had a solid rugby future ahead of him ... he's been a New Zealand Under-20 triallist and was on the fringes of the Tasman Makos.

"He was well known and liked, and is a huge loss."