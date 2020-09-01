TODAY |

Young returnees decorate windows at Hamilton Covid-19 managed isolation facility

Source:  1 NEWS

Some of the young returnees to New Zealand are making the most of their 14-day isolation period by brightening up the Government-managed facilities that have become their homes.

Windows decorated at the managed isolation facility in Hamilton. Source: Supplied

The United Against Covid-19 group shared a series of photos tonight of some of the decorations at the Jet Park Hotel in Hamilton, which houses recent international returnees for their 14-day managed isolation period.

"Our young people who have recently returned to New Zealand have been keeping themselves busy with a little competition to see who can decorate their windows the best each day," the group says.

The bright designs included one girl keeping count with a rainbow mosaic-style design of the dates, alongside a drawing of a rainbow and some fish.

"Wave if you are having a good day," one of the posters reads.

Another, on day nine of isolation, has a drawing of red flowers as well as a variety of animals.

A third photo shows a rainbow-coloured sign in a window with large text reading: "You all rock."

As well as drawings, two arrivals were pictured alongside a line-up of soft toys, including a kiwi and one toy holding a miniature New Zealand flag.

The Unite Against Covid-19 group says their front-line teams "do what they can" to support returnees.

"We wish all those coming home and in managed isolation and in quarantine the best for their stay."

