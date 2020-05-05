Young Queenstown search and rescue pup stuck in Colorado amid Covid-19 border closures

Bomber, an 18-month-old curly-coated retriever from Queenstown, is stuck in Colorado amid the Covid-19 border closures.

His best friend, Brad Saville, is desperate to get him home.

“Bomber's a good boy. Still needs to learn how to listen a little bit better but I also need to be better at teaching him so it's all good,” Mr Saville said.

In March, Bomber and his owner were in Colorado, honing their avalanche search and rescue skills, when the coronavirus pandemic hit and international borders started to close.

Mr Saville returned to New Zealand after Kiwis were told to return home within 48 hours.

While Bomber was to follow suit, Mr Saville received a notification from his animal relocation company notifying him that all flights had been suspended until further notice.



"Bit devastating to hear," he said.

Bomber is currently being looked after by some of Mr Saville’s American friends, and a reunion is looking hopeful.

The restriction preventing animals from flying was lifted yesterday, Air New Zealand said.

The national carrier is now making calls about Mr Saville’s case to the US.