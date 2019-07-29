TODAY |

'Young people' charged with murder, party to murder after death of 90-year-old Levin woman

Three "young people" have been charged after the death of a 90-year-old woman from Levin.

Police. (File photo) Source: 1 NEWS

The elderly woman was attacked in her Bath St home in early November, and died several weeks later.

Today, police confirmed three "young people" have been charged.

One is charged with murder, while the other two are charged with being party to murder. Their ages were not released.

The three are set to appear in Palmerston North Youth Court today.

Three girls were initially arrested and charged with aggravated robbery in November, before the woman died and police launched a homicide investigation.

